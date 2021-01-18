Where are Covid rates falling fastest in London and the South East?

Parts of London and the South East are seeing the biggest falls in coronavirus infections, according to figures from Public Health England.

Epping Forest, Brentwood and Basildon saw the biggest drop for the seven days to January 13.

The 10 areas of England with the largest week-on-week drop in rates

Epping Forest (down from 1,227.9 to 662.9)

Brentwood (1,029.6 to 498.6)

Basildon (1,154,4 to 635.2)

Redbridge (1,392.8 to 879.0)

Barking and Dagenham (1,578.2 to 1,096.3)

Havering (1,214.8 to 741.7)

Broxbourne (1,227.4 to 771.0)

Harlow (1,384.0 to 928.0)

Bexley (1,192.6 to 748.3)

Thurrock (1,356.5 to 924.1)

However the latest figures also reveal several London boroughs still have some of the highest coronavirus rates in England.

Barking and Dagenham in east London has the second highest rate, down from 1,578.2 to 1,096.3, with 2,334 new cases.

Newham in London is in third place, down from 1,416.7 to 1,043.2, with 3,684 new cases.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 6.

Local authorities in bold are those covered the the ITV News London broadcast area.

Knowsley, 1,228.3, (1,853), 1,266.1, (1,910)

Barking and Dagenham, 1,096.3, (2,334), 1,578.2, (3,360)

Newham, 1,043.2, (3,684), 1,416.7, (5,003)

Slough, 1,014.5, (1,517), 1,068.6, (1,598)

Halton, 985.2, (1,275), 1,224.0, (1,584)

Brent, 968.9, (3,195), 1,081.1, (3,565)

Ealing, 949.7, (3,246), 1,066.1, (3,644)

Rushmoor, 942.9, (892), 1,299.2, (1,229)

Hounslow, 928.8, (2,522), 1,146.9, (3,114)

Harlow, 928.0, (808), 1,384.0, (1,205)

Sefton, 928.0, (2,565), 990.6, (2,738)

Thurrock, 924.1, (1,611), 1,356.5, (2,365)

Tendring, 919.8, (1,348), 1,176.3, (1,724)

Liverpool, 911.0, (4,537), 963.0, (4,796)

Sandwell, 898.8, (2,952), 963.3, (3,164)

Eastbourne, 888.7, (922), 989.9, (1,027)

Carlisle, 887.9, (965), 1,128.1, (1,226)

Castle Point, 886.3, (801), 1,268.0, (1,146)

Wolverhampton, 885.5, (2,332), 1,046.5, (2,756)

Croydon, 879.7, (3,402), 1,082.5, (4,186)

Redbridge, 879.0, (2,683), 1,392.8, (4,251)

Burnley, 848.0, (754), 982.9, (874)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 838.3, (3,314), 814.3, (3,219)

Isle of Wight, 835.9, (1,185), 1,138.5, (1,614)

Waltham Forest, 832.9, (2,307), 1,140.9, (3,160)

Wirral, 829.6, (2,688), 920.0, (2,981)

Tower Hamlets, 826.8, (2,685), 1,174.2, (3,813)

St. Helens, 815.7, (1,473), 765.8, (1,383)

Greenwich, 812.0, (2,338), 1,080.8, (3,112)

Gravesham, 807.0, (863), 1,147.4, (1,227)

Enfield, 804.1, (2,684), 1,232.8, (4,115)

Crawley, 793.5, (892), 1,154.7, (1,298)

Hillingdon, 792.8, (2,433), 993.6, (3,049)

Lambeth, 789.5, (2,574), 926.9, (3,022)

Lewisham, 776.2, (2,374), 1,030.6, (3,152)

Haringey, 774.3, (2,080), 1,039.3, (2,792)

Broxbourne, 771.0, (750), 1,227.4, (1,194)

Dartford, 762.8, (859), 1,113.6, (1,254)

Harrow, 758.5, (1,905), 926.5, (2,327)

Welwyn Hatfield, 755.0, (929), 872.1, (1,073)

Southwark, 749.3, (2,389), 1,009.9, (3,220)

Luton, 749.1, (1,596), 920.0, (1,960)

Bexley, 748.3, (1,858), 1,192.6, (2,961)

Barnet, 744.9, (2,949), 953.6, (3,775)

Havering, 741.7, (1,925), 1,214.8, (3,153)

Pendle, 740.4, (682), 878.3, (809)

Merton, 738.8, (1,526), 897.1, (1,853)

Reading, 734.3, (1,188), 713.3, (1,154)

Bedford, 726.5, (1,259), 927.9, (1,608)

Hackney and City of London, 724.8, (2,108), 903.2, (2,627)

Birmingham, 723.1, (8,256), 752.5, (8,592)

Watford, 720.7, (696), 895.7, (865)

Sutton, 720.6, (1487), 973.1, (2,008)

Corby, 713.1, (515), 955.4, (690)

Northampton, 703.4, (1,580), 872.2, (1,959)

Spelthorne, 703.1, (702), 917.4, (916)

Hyndburn, 695.9, (564), 682.4, (553)

Southend-on-Sea, 694.6, (1,272), 1004.8, (1,840)

Walsall, 690.8, (1,972), 821.8, (2,346)

Worcester, 690.6, (699), 710.3, (719)

Chelmsford, 682.2, (1,217), 951.3, (1,697)

Stevenage, 681.9, (599), 815.1, (716)

Hertsmere, 679.6, (713), 951.2, (998)

Blackburn with Darwen, 676.7, (1,013), 733.5, (1,098)

Epping Forest, 662.9, (873), 1,227.9, (1,617)

Braintree, 662.5, (1,011), 1007.2, (1,537)

Derby, 658.4, (1,694), 631.9, (1,626)

Norwich, 658.0, (925), 520.0, (731)

Woking, 653.8, (659), 728.2, (734)

Redditch, 649.8, (554), 593.5, (506)

Dudley, 645.5, (2,076), 701.5, (2,256)

Portsmouth, 645.4, (1,387), 608.6, (1,308)

Warrington, 640.0, (1,344), 767.6, (1,612)

Basildon, 635.2, (1,189), 1,154.4, (2,161)

Colchester, 631.7, (1,230), 883.4, (1,720)

Milton Keynes, 631.6, (1,702), 858.8, (2,314)

Surrey Heath, 629.3, (562), 836.5, (747)

Medway, 626.8, (1,746), 973.6, (2,712)

Worthing, 624.0, (690), 719.9, (796)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 609.8, (1,129), 725.9, (1,344)

Mansfield, 606.5, (663), 498.6, (545)

South Staffordshire, 603.9, (679), 619.0, (696)

Bromley, 599.7, (1,993), 956.9, (3,180)

Reigate and Banstead, 599.7, (892), 760.3, (1,131)

Ipswich, 598.9, (820), 681.5, (933)

Wandsworth, 594.5, (1,960), 759.5, (2,504)

South Bucks, 588.2, (412), 808.1, (566)

Thanet, 586.2, (832), 678.5, (963)

Allerdale, 586.1, (573), 628.1, (614)

Arun, 584.1, (939), 650.7, (1,046)

Epsom and Ewell, 582.9, (470), 775.2, (625)

Hastings, 578.5, (536), 835.3, (774)

Folkestone and Hythe, 572.6, (647), 773.5, (874)

Tandridge, 571.9, (504), 872.6, (769)

Islington, 568.3, (1,378), 810.0, (1,964)

Three Rivers, 565.8, (528), 779.0, (727)

Havant, 564.9, (713), 682.1, (861)

Wealden, 561.1, (906), 673.2, (1,087)

Maidstone, 561.0, (964), 798.5, (1,372)

Bromsgrove, 559.7, (559), 664.8, (664)

Maldon, 559.1, (363), 888.7, (577)

Hartlepool, 558.4, (523), 780.5, (731)

Ashford, 558.3, (726), 762.9, (992)

Cherwell, 557.5, (839), 954.1, (1,436)

Kensington and Chelsea, 551.5, (861), 644.3, (1,006)

Ashfield, 551.1, (705), 584.0, (747)

Rochford, 549.4, (480), 879.0, (768)

Eden, 546.4, (291), 736.1, (392)

Southampton, 544.9, (1,376), 650.2, (1,642)

Brighton and Hove, 542.5, (1,578), 762.8, (2,219)

Rossendale, 538.6, (385), 519.0, (371)

Wychavon, 533.1, (690), 487.5, (631)

Ribble Valley, 532.1, (324), 630.7, (384)

Oxford, 531.3, (810), 564.1, (860)

Leicester, 527.1, (1,867), 565.2, (2,002)

South Ribble, 522.6, (579), 436.0, (483)

Great Yarmouth, 521.5, (518), 597.0, (593)

Cannock Chase, 521.0, (525), 605.4, (610)

Peterborough, 520.1, (1,052), 507.8, (1,027)

Adur, 516.3, (332), 671.8, (432)

York, 513.7, (1,082), 627.7, (1,322)

Telford and Wrekin, 513.2, (923), 522.6, (940)

Broadland, 513.1, (671), 565.1, (739)

Solihull, 509.8, (1,103), 531.5, (1,150)

Breckland, 507.3, (710), 512.3, (717)

Barrow-in-Furness, 507.1, (340), 575.7, (386)

Aylesbury Vale, 503.4, (1,004), 602.7, (1,202)

East Staffordshire, 501.9, (601), 642.1, (769)

Brentwood, 498.6, (384), 1,029.6, (793)

Wycombe, 497.6, (869), 699.1, (1,221)

Preston, 497.4, (712), 383.6, (549)

Lancaster, 493.7, (721), 454.7, (664)

Lewes, 491.9, (508), 722.4, (746)

Westminster, 489.8, (1,280), 573.3, (1,498)

Kingston upon Thames, 486.7, (864), 730.1, (1,296)

Tamworth, 485.0, (372), 455.0, (349)

Coventry, 484.8, (1,801), 566.1, (2,103)

Wellingborough, 483.0, (385), 578.4, (461)

Hart, 482.1, (468), 653.1, (634)

Camden, 479.6, (1,295), 662.5, (1,789)

Bracknell Forest, 476.5, (584), 700.9, (859)

Basingstoke and Deane, 474.6, (838), 504.0, (890)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 471.5, (714), 626.7, (949)

East Hertfordshire, 470.1, (704), 683.8, (1,024)

Mole Valley, 469.9, (410), 646.5, (564)

Rugby, 467.3, (509), 489.3, (533)

North Hertfordshire, 467.2, (624), 572.7, (765)

Chichester, 466.4, (565), 472.2, (572)

Dacorum, 464.6, (719), 646.8, (1,001)

Swale, 464.4, (697), 756.3, (1,135)

West Lancashire, 461.0, (527), 519.7, (594)

Cheshire West and Chester, 460.5, (1,580), 567.2, (1,946)

Sevenoaks, 458.0, (553), 691.5, (835)

Copeland, 457.6, (312), 542.7, (370)

Runnymede, 456.3, (408), 671.0, (600)

Elmbridge, 454.7, (622), 662.3, (906)

Tonbridge and Malling, 450.2, (595), 650.8, (860)

Bristol, City of, 447.2, (2,072), 479.5, (2,222)

Manchester, 446.8, (2,470), 454.0, (2,510)

Canterbury, 445.0, (736), 584.1, (966)

Oadby and Wigston, 443.7, (253), 534.9, (305)

Middlesbrough, 442.6, (624), 613.6, (865)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 440.4, (572), 455.8, (592)

Central Bedfordshire, 440.0, (1270), 577.9, (1,668)

Nottingham, 438.3, (1,459), 479.7, (1,597)

Uttlesford, 438.2, (400), 775.6, (708)

Wyre, 437.1, (490), 402.4, (451)

Amber Valley, 437.0, (560), 524.4, (672)

Dover, 436.8, (516), 617.1, (729)

Fareham, 434.5, (505), 519.6, (604)

Guildford, 432.9, (645), 538.9, (803)

Rother, 431.9, (415), 615.1, (591)

Gosport, 430.2, (365), 442.0, (375)

Erewash, 429.9, (496), 398.7, (460)

Stockton-on-Tees, 429.7, (848), 454.5, (897)

Bolsover, 428.2, (345), 482.9, (389)

Trafford, 428.1, (1,016), 441.1, (1,047)

Bury, 422.0, (806), 437.2, (835)

East Suffolk, 421.7, (1,052), 457.4, (1,141)

Wyre Forest, 421.6, (427), 488.7, (495)

South Northamptonshire, 421.2, (398), 562.0, (531)

Wigan, 418.4, (1,375), 461.0, (1,515)

Eastleigh, 417.7, (558), 472.4, (631)

Richmondshire, 416.9, (224), 530.4, (285)

Waverley, 416.4, (526), 624.6, (789)

Sunderland, 416.3, (1,156), 503.1, (1,397)

Kettering, 415.6, (423), 505.0, (514)

Tunbridge Wells, 415.2, (493), 484.3, (575)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 413.5, (626), 461.1, (698)

Daventry, 410.7, (353), 574.8, (494)

Shropshire, 410.7, (1,327), 442.5, (1,430)

Redcar and Cleveland, 410.5, (563), 449.9, (617)

Fenland, 410.4, (418), 507.6, (517)

Chesterfield, 409.9, (430), 354.6, (372)

Babergh, 409.6, (377), 621.5, (572)

Salford, 409.5, (1060), 429.6, (1,112)

North Somerset, 406.9, (875), 371.5, (799)

Lichfield, 405.7, (425), 502.1, (526)

Huntingdonshire, 404.0, (719), 535.5, (953)

Gedling, 403.7, (476), 489.4, (577)

Stockport, 402.5, (1,181), 421.2, (1,236)

Blaby, 401.9, (408), 458.0, (465)

South Gloucestershire, 400.6, (1,142), 453.5, (1,293)

Wokingham, 400.3, (685), 540.0, (924)

Mid Sussex, 399.9, (604), 566.1, (855)

St Albans, 397.4, (590), 626.5, (930)

Chiltern, 397.2, (381), 445.1, (427)

Chorley, 395.0, (467), 345.1, (408)

Richmond upon Thames, 392.9, (778), 548.9, (1,087)

Stoke-on-Trent, 385.0, (987), 447.4, (1147)

Horsham, 384.6, (553), 541.1, (778)

Stafford, 382.4, (525), 512.1, (703)

Bolton, 381.2, (1,096), 348.5, (1,002)

Gloucester, 380.2, (491), 499.5, (645)

Craven, 379.8, (217), 502.3, (287)

South Derbyshire, 374.8, (402), 476.4, (511)

Somerset West and Taunton, 374.6, (581), 393.9, (611)

Selby, 374.1, (339), 516.4, (468)

Bath and North East Somerset, 372.5, (720), 371.5, (718)

Tameside, 372.2, (843), 372.6, (844)

Broxtowe, 370.1, (422), 356.9, (407)

Swindon, 369.9, (822), 585.1, (1,300)

Test Valley, 366.2, (462), 462.1, (583)

East Hampshire, 365.5, (447), 438.2, (536)

North West Leicestershire, 364.8, (378), 373.5, (387)

North Warwickshire, 364.7, (238), 409.1, (267)

South Norfolk, 363.4, (512), 417.4, (588)

Rochdale, 359.7, (800), 416.8, (927)

Darlington, 357.7, (382), 459.7, (491)

Wiltshire, 356.0, (1,780), 364.8, (1,824)

Harrogate, 353.2, (568), 480.0, (772)

Harborough, 349.7, (328), 393.4, (369)

Cambridge, 349.4, (436), 516.0, (644)

New Forest, 347.6, (626), 425.4, (766)

Malvern Hills, 346.9, (273), 291.0, (229)

Hambleton, 342.8, (314), 448.7, (411)

County Durham, 342.2, (1,814), 469.0, (2,486)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 340.3, (385), 352.7, (399)

Sedgemoor, 337.7, (416), 454.6, (560)

West Suffolk, 335.1, (600), 473.1, (847)

Newark and Sherwood, 333.3, (408), 360.2, (441)

Herefordshire, County of, 330.9, (638), 374.5, (722)

Doncaster, 330.2, (1,030), 325.4, (1,015)

Forest of Dean, 329.5, (286), 462.0, (401)

East Northamptonshire, 329.0, (311), 368.1, (348)

Cheshire East, 328.5, (1,262), 452.2, (1,737)

West Berkshire, 327.5, (519), 347.1, (550)

North East Derbyshire, 327.2, (332), 338.1, (343)

High Peak, 324.8, (301), 344.2, (319)

Fylde, 324.3, (262), 286.0, (231)

Charnwood, 323.9, (602), 341.1, (634)

South Tyneside, 319.3, (482), 459.7, (694)

Oldham, 317.6, (753), 376.6, (893)

Plymouth, 317.4, (832), 251.0, (658)

Leeds, 317.2, (2,516), 333.0, (2,641)

Blackpool, 316.3, (441), 306.2, (427)

South Oxfordshire, 315.4, (448), 459.7, (653)

Ryedale, 314.2, (174), 296.1, (164)

South Holland, 313.6, (298), 264.2, (251)

Mid Suffolk, 311.9, (324), 433.1, (450)

Gateshead, 310.3, (627), 422.2, (853)

Lincoln, 309.2, (307), 354.5, (352)

Winchester, 305.1, (381), 414.9, (518)

West Oxfordshire, 302.8, (335), 385.0, (426)

Dorset, 301.2, (1140), 340.5, (1289)

Stratford-on-Avon, 299.8, (390), 344.4, (448)

South Lakeland, 299.7, (315), 331.2, (348)

East Cambridgeshire, 297.2, (267), 446.3, (401)

Vale of White Horse, 291.2, (396), 420.6, (572)

South Kesteven, 287.2, (409), 394.6, (562)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 287.0, (1,641), 341.9, (1,955)

Bradford, 285.3, (1,540), 283.3, (1,529)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 283.3, (736), 301.8, (784)

North Norfolk, 283.3, (297), 387.3, (406)

Rotherham, 281.5, (747), 308.2, (818)

Kirklees, 276.0, (1,214), 314.0, (1,381)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 273.5, (354), 369.3, (478)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 270.5, (819), 276.4, (837)

Torbay, 265.7, (362), 204.0, (278)

Bassetlaw, 265.6, (312), 295.4, (347)

South Cambridgeshire, 265.3, (422), 463.9, (738)

Sheffield, 263.1, (1,539), 291.9, (1,707)

Warwick, 258.1, (371), 382.6, (550)

Wakefield, 255.5, (890), 274.8, (957)

Exeter, 254.9, (335), 269.4, (354)

North Kesteven, 250.6, (293), 285.7, (334)

Melton, 250.0, (128), 261.7, (134)

Mendip, 247.4, (286), 273.4, (316)

Teignbridge, 246.0, (330), 210.9, (283)

Rushcliffe, 244.2, (291), 386.0, (460)

Northumberland, 243.2, (784), 317.9, (1,025)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 242.8, (239), 281.4, (277)

North Tyneside, 242.4, (504), 269.3, (560)

East Devon, 239.3, (350), 235.8, (345)

Scarborough, 238.1, (259), 345.7, (376)

South Somerset, 237.0, (399), 270.3, (455)

Calderdale, 236.9, (501), 301.7, (638)

West Lindsey, 236.2, (226), 241.5, (231)

Tewkesbury, 235.7, (224), 356.8, (339)

Rutland, 235.4, (94), 293.0, (117)

Cheltenham, 234.7, (273), 336.2, (391)

Barnsley, 229.7, (567), 270.2, (667)

Derbyshire Dales, 228.1, (165), 251.6, (182)

Mid Devon, 211.4, (174), 252.7, (208)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 196.1, (669), 225.1, (768)

South Hams, 195.4, (170), 212.6, (185)

Stroud, 184.2, (221), 256.7, (308)

Boston, 183.8, (129), 303.5, (213)

Cotswold, 178.1, (160), 269.3, (242)

North Lincolnshire, 156.1, (269), 190.4, (328)

West Devon, 132.6, (74), 120.1, (67)

East Lindsey, 129.8, (184), 175.7, (249)

North East Lincolnshire, 129.1, (206), 156.7, (250)

North Devon, 104.0, (101), 124.6, (121)

Torridge, 74.7, (51), 123.0, (84)