As many as one in ten women have delayed getting a smear test because of concerns about going to the doctor during the Covid pandemic.

Figures from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust also revealed the figure rose sharply among women from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds with 43% saying they definitely wouldn't attend, or were less likely to go.

The charity has called for faster action on at-home testing to make sure more women get checked.

"The pandemic has shown that our NHS is able to innovate quickly and we want to see that extended to cervical screening," said Rebecca Shoosmith from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

"More and more people find the current test challenging and coronavirus has accelerated this trend adding more barriers. Sadly those who found it difficult before are likely to be no closer to getting tested. Self-sampling would be a game-changer," she added.

Research showed a third of women would prefer to take a self sample, rising to nearly two-thirds if it was easy and reliable.

Information about smear tests and the symptoms of cervical cancer

Information provided by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust

What is HPV?

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus that 8 in 10 people will get. It usually goes away without causing any problems.

Types of HPV

We know of over 200 types of HPV. Each type has a number and different types affect different parts of the body. HPV types are usually split into:

Low-risk HPV - may not cause any problems or cause minor conditions like warts on your hands and feet, and genital warts. Most HPV types are low risk.

High-risk HPV - is linked to some cancers. It is important to remember that if you have any type of HPV, including high-risk HPV, your body will usually get rid of it without any problems.

HPV and cancer

About 13 HPV types are linked to cancer. These types are called high-risk HPV.

Having high-risk HPV does not mean you will get cancer. Like other HPV types, in most people high-risk HPV goes away without causing any problems.

HPV treatment

There is no treatment for HPV itself. But there are treatments for conditions caused by HPV.

HPV support

For emotional support, call Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust's free Helpline on 0808 802 8000. The charity cannot give medical advice or answers about any results. In this case, it is best to speak with your GP or nurse.

For more information, help and support from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust click here.