Estimated 1 in 6 Londoners had had Covid by December, according to ONS

An estimated one in six Londoners had had Coronavirus by December last year, according to new antibody data.

The figure was 16% in December, up from 11% in October. The ONS found “substantial variation” between regions in England, with 17% of people in private households in Yorkshire and the Humber estimated to have tested positive for antibodies in December, compared with 5% in south-west England.

Credit: ONS

The data is based on the proportion of the population who are likely to have tested positive for antibodies to Covid-19, based on blood test results from a sample of people aged 16 and over, but do not reflect all the people who have had coronavirus and do not take account of antibodies waning over time.

The figure for London is higher that the average for England where an estimated one in eight people had had Covid-19 by December last year.