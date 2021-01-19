A man who drove 30 miles for a takeaway was among hundreds of people who have been given a fine by police enforcing coronavirus rules.

Forces across the UK have broken up parties and meet-ups and fined people for visiting beauty spots despite lockdown rules.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had issued more than 140 fines totalling £39,000 in two days in the Tower Hamlets and Hackney areas of London.

On January 15, officers were called to a property in Brick Lane, east London, and found more than 40 people having a party at an Airbnb.

Three officers were injured and three arrests were made for drug offences, breach of coronavirus legislation and assault on an emergency worker.

On January 16, officers attended a place of worship in Stamford Hill, Hackney, and found evidence of a large party being cleared away.

Officers later returned and found evidence of another large party, and the organiser was reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine.

Surrey Police said they issued more than 100 fines of £200 to people between January 4 and 17.

Penalties issued in the last week include a man fined after driving more than 30 miles from his home in Chalfont St Giles, south-east Buckinghamshire.

Stopped in Walton, Surrey, he told police he had gone for a drive and to buy a takeaway, which the force believed to be fried chicken.

Surrey Police also issued a man with a fine after he told officers he was travelling from Surbiton to Guildford on a train to buy cannabis.

A couple who had travelled from separate households to meet in a car late at night were found by officers in Grandstand Road car park, Epsom Downs, and issued with fines.

Chief Inspector Dan Gutierrez said: “We know the overwhelming majority of people in Surrey are doing the right thing by staying home, wearing masks and social distancing, but passing the hundred mark for FPNs issued this lockdown is not a matter for celebration.”