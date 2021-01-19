Tap above to watch video report by Ria Chatterjee

Police will record the ethnicity of people pulled over in cars during a six month pilot scheme in the capital.

It comes after criticism of the way stop-and-search is used with data showing black people are much more likely to be stopped.

The Met told ITV News it was important to improve trust and confidence among all Londoners to make the force "the most trusted in the world."

Former superintendent Leroy Logan said the scheme could help improve accountability.

"When I was an officer there would be certain people who would misuse the power - they were going to stop that person driving that vehicle at any stage because of the colour of their skin or type of clothes they were wearing," Mr Logan said.

"Unless you have got the right supervision and leadership to hold these officers to account it can go under the carpet," he added.