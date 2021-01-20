Chelsea 'have to fight', says Lampard after Leicester defeat

Pressure is growing on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after their latest defeat.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison scored to beat the Blues 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Defeat – a sixth of the season – left Chelsea eighth in the top flight, five points behind the top four.

He said: “I can’t get caught up in what the reaction will be. I took this job knowing there will be difficult times. At the moment we have to fight.

“Where things were rosy in December, they are not so rosy now. When you are playing well like we were you relax and settle down and this game kicks you up the backside.

“I’m able to handle the pressure. I could sense these periods would come and that’s all I can concern myself about.

“There are players who are not playing as well as they should be, that’s a simple fact.

“I’m disappointed with both the goals. We know we can compete with Leicester when we are are playing well but when you go 2-0 down and you are in a difficult period of form it affects the game hugely.

“The players know they were beaten by a better team, a team we are behind and one we want to catch. The general theme of our performance was slow and sluggish.”