People have in London have have received a total of 476,168 Covid-19 vaccine jabs between December 8 and January 19, including 423,733 first doses and 52,435 second doses.

This compares to 764,557 first doses and 66,271 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 830,828, meaning the capital is lagging a long way behind.

The breakdown for the other regions is as follows:

- North East and Yorkshire – 670,778 first doses and 71,378 second doses, making 742,156 in total- North West – 553,830 first doses and 61,980 second doses, making 615,810 in total- South East – 647,182 first doses and 75,366 second doses, making 722,548 in total- South West – 457,849 first doses and 52,981 second doses, making 510,830 in total- East of England – 441,299 first doses and 53,304 second doses, making 494,603 in total

Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday he “fully expects” to see the number of jabs administered in London to increase.

“The number of Covid cases in London is extremely high and it’s absolutely vital that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the life-saving vaccines as quickly as possible," the Mayor of London said.

Mr Khan added: “I have been calling for a fair share of vaccine supply in London and I was greatly encouraged by hearing from the Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, that the Government is listening.

“The supply of vaccines and the number of places across London where people can get a jab will both now increase.

“Towards the end of the week, I fully expect to see an increase in the number of vaccinations in London.

“I will continue to work closely with the minister to ensure the Government fully understands the great need and urgency to roll the Covid vaccine out quickly to the most vulnerable Londoners as well as our heroic health and care workers.”