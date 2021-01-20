Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old stabbed in Duckett’s Green

A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north London.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene in Duckett’s Green shortly after 9.10pm on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from a stab wound but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack in West Green Road, at the junction with Willow Walk.

Acting North Area Commander Superintendent Simon Crick said: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be.

“I want them to know that they can expect to see more officers in the area and to approach them if they want to discuss any concerns or share any information.”