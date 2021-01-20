Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has bid a not-so-fond farewell to outgoing president Donald Trump on the American's final day in the White House.

The two have enjoyed a very public feud in recent years due to their opposing views.

In a tweet, Khan praised those who protested against Trump during his state visit in 2019.

Khan tweeted: “London remains a beacon for equality, progressive ideas, liberal values, decency and diversity. Thank you to everyone who stood up for our values, and stood up to Donald Trump. #InaugurationDay”

Then Prime Minister Theresa May condemned Trump’s Twitter attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the London Bridge terror atrocity in 2017.

Trump had mocked Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” over armed police on the streets of the capital.

It was not the first time the figures had traded blows, as in 2015 Khan reacted to Trump’s plan for a “Muslim ban”.

Trump again laid into Khan, accusing him of “doing a terrible job” after the London mayor declined to block a protest from flying an inflatable “Trump baby” near Parliament.

As Trump landed in the capital for a state visit, the president posted a tweet, calling the London mayor a “stone cold loser” who had done a “terrible job”.

Activists including then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took to the streets of Westminster and cities around the UK to protest at Trump’s visit.