Covid vaccinations: London still lagging behind other English regions

Latest vaccination figures show London still lagging behind other regions in England. 50% of people aged 80 and over in the capital have had their first dose. That compares to two-thirds of people in northern England.

Here are the regional percentages in full, based on NHS England data combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics:

NE England & Yorkshire 67%

NW England 64%

SW England 61%

Midlands 60%

SE England 58%

Eastern England 53%

London 50%

The NHS England data shows a total of 518,427 jabs have been given to people in London between December 8 and January 20, including 465,074 first doses and 53,353 second doses.

This compares to 821,729 first doses and 66,611 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 888,340. The breakdown for the other regions is as follows:

North East and Yorkshire – 715,903 first doses and 71,508 second doses, making 787,411 in total

North West – 595,673 first doses and 62,710 second doses, making 658,383 in total

South East – 692,239 first doses and 75,837 second doses, making 768,076 in total

South West – 492,386 first doses and 53,145 second doses, making 545,531 in total

East of England – 494,557 first doses and 53,396 second doses, making 547,953 in total

Data also reveals Covid-19 case rates have fallen in every region of England. London’s rate of new cases stood at 629.7 per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 17, down from 864.9 in the previous week. However, London continues to have the highest rate of any region.