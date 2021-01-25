Adele marks 10th anniversary of Grammy-winning album 21

Adele has marked the 10th anniversary of her award-winning album 21.

The London-born star, 32, released her second studio album on January 24 2011, producing hits including Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You, Set Fire To The Rain and Rumour Has It.

The album, whose title comes from her age at the time of production, won the 2012 album of the year Grammy and the Brit award for British album of the year.

She wrote: “Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!

“It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago.

“But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x.”

The musician has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2020, she revealed why she was only on hosting duties, with singer-songwriter HER appearing as musical guest.

She said: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”