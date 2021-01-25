Former school caretaker convicted of sexual offences against girls

A former school caretaker who is already serving a prison sentence has been sentenced for further sexual offences.

John Lyon, 47, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court where he was jailed for eleven years.

Lyon was already serving a prison sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting two girls between 2012 and 2013.

In court he admitted three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, three counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape.

The offences were committed against four girls aged between five and twelve years old and took place in north London between 1993 and 2013. These were reported to police in 2018 and 2019.

“I am in no doubt that this man is a dangerous sexual predator and he poses an ongoing threat to children," said Detective Constable Keith Kimberley.

“He caused unforgivable trauma to the children he abused and the only appropriate way for him to spend the next years of his life is in prison, and away from the general public.

“As far as we can be sure of, Lyon offended over a period of two decades and my respect goes out to the victims and their families who were put through so much," he added.