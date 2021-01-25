Four new vaccination hubs open in London to accelerate Covid jab rollout

Four new mass vaccination hubs opened in London on Monday to help accelerate the roll of the Covid-19 jab.

The centres are based at the Francis Crick Institute in King's Cross, a former IKEA retail unit at Westfield in Stratford, Hornsey Medical Centre in Crouch End and Hawks Road Clinic in Kingston. They are part of 32 vaccine sites opening across the country this week.

The new vaccination centres will be focusing on offering jabs to health and social care staff on Monday, before opening their doors to other priority patients on Tuesday.

NHS England said thousands of letters have already been sent out to people over the age of 80 in the areas of the new sites inviting them to book a jab.

The new centres mean there is now a network of 49 mass vaccination sites across England. There are also 70 pharmacies offering the jab, as well as more than 1,000 GP surgeries and 250 hospitals.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive said: “The whole of the NHS has mobilised to set about delivering this huge Covid-19 vaccination programme, and as more supply becomes available, we’re able to expand its reach and scale.”