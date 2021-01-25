London Covid-19 rates fall to pre-New Year levels

Covid-19 case rates in London are at their lowest level since before the start of 2021, latest figures show.

In the capital, the rolling seven-day rate as of January 20 stood at 557.8 cases per 100,000 people – down from 770.6 a week earlier, and the lowest since the seven days to December 16.

Eastern England is currently recording a seven-day rate of 437.9, down from 561.4 and the lowest since December 17. South-east England is also at the lowest level since before New Year’s Day.

The rate in the south east is currently 409.9, down week-on-week from 535.7 and the lowest since December 18, while in the south west the rate is 281.1, down from 351.1 and the lowest since December 30.

The figures, which have been calculated using Public Health England data, suggest the England-wide lockdown introduced on January 5 is having an impact.

On Monday Boris Johnson suggested some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted soon after February 15, confirming the UK is "on target" to reach its goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable to Covid-19 by that date.

He said: "Before then we'll be looking at the potential of relaxing some measures."

But the prime minister was cautious when talking about a relaxation of the rules, refusing to put a timetable on the reopening of schools - which will be the priority when lockdown measures begin to lift.