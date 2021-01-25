A mother has admitted killing her disabled 10-year-old boy after suffering a mental breakdown while struggling to care for him during the Covid lockdown.

Olga Freeman, 40, was charged with the murder of Dylan Freeman, who was found dead at their home in Cumberland Park, Acton in August last year.

The boy was found in the main bedroom of the house in West London and a post-mortem gave the cause of Dylan’s death as restriction of the airways.

At the time of his death, his father, the celebrity photographer Dean Freeman, was in Spain.

At a virtual hearing on Monday at the Old Bailey, Russian national Freeman denied her son’s murder but admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC said the plea was acceptable to the Crown after careful consideration.