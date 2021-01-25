Tap above to watch video report by Ria Chatterjee, produced by Grace Ajose

Protecting our mental health during lockdown has been so hard for so many, in so many different ways.

During a year where we've been surrounded by so much change, so much grief, and so much loss we can't underestimate how important it is to look after our mental well-being.

ITV News London has been looking at what mental health services are available in London, and who it's for.

While the need is universal, if you're an ethnic minority tailored services may be needed.

Cultural and language barriers, and sometimes racist abuse can all be triggers for a mental health crisis.

But despite having the highest number of ethnic minorities of any local authority in the UK, neither Brent or Newham fund any mental health services dedicated to those communities.