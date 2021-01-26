A firefighter was attacked in South London in an assault described by London Fire Brigade as 'abhorrent' and 'unprovoked'.

Crews were called to a fire in a block of flats in Thornton Heath early on Tuesday morning in Kensington Avenue. One of the firefighters ended up being taken to hospital after being assaulted.

"This abhorrent and unprovoked attack on a firefighter is completely unacceptable, but during a global pandemic when all emergency services workers are going above and beyond to serve the public it is even more shocking," said London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills.

"The firefighter was going into a building to fight a fire and potentially save lives and had it not been for his helmet, he would have sustained serious head injuries. Thankfully, he has been discharged from hospital," he added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "shocked and appalled" by the attack.

"Violence towards our emergency service workers will not be tolerated and those who carry out such attacks must face the full force of the law,” Mr Khan said.