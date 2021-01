This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch video report by Rachael Brown

The daughter of a woman who died with Covid-19 at Barnet General Hospital told ITV News London how she thought the disease was all a hoax before her mum fell ill. Victoria Everest from Enfield made a direct plea to anyone being influenced by conspiracy theories online. A warning, some of you might find some of the details in the video report upsetting.