London's refugee key workers celebrated in online exhibition by celebrity photographer Rankin
Seven of London's key workers have been snapped by top celebrity photographer Rankin for a new digital exhibition you can view from home. They each have one thing in common - they are all refugees who have made their lives in the UK. The project is the result of a collaboration between Rankin and refugee employment charity Breaking Barriers. And as ITV News London discovered the project has the backing of one of our top actors.