Police break up baby shower attended by 20 people in east London

Police have reported two men for breaking Covid rules after 20 people attended a baby shower.

Body-worn footage of officers entering the house in Hornchurch, east London, on Sunday shows the group sitting around a table and a balloon arch at one end of the room.

The two organisers, men aged 22 and 44, were both reported for breaking lockdown rules.

Credit: Met Police

Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, from the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This gathering had people of widely different ages and from different households present.

“Whilst I fully understand that people want to get together to celebrate events, this is definitely not the time to do it in person.

“A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community.

“Please have no doubt, we are determined to deal robustly with those who breach the Covid regulations in this way.”