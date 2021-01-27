Asylum seeker compares accommodation to prison as health deteriorates

Tap above to watch video report by Ria Chatterjee

An asylum seeker living in government hotel accommodation in Earls Court has been telling ITV News how he feels residents are being kept like 'criminals in prison'. The man says the contracted company and the Home Office are ignoring their emotional distress over poor living conditions. He also says that because food supplies are inadequate, many are relying on the local foodbank. The Home Office says it is unaware of any complaints and the local MP says all accommodation is "subject to inspection" and asylum seekers are able to call a 24-hour hotline.