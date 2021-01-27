Coronavirus: Teen sentenced for unprovoked racist London street attack

A 16-year-old boy who assaulted a Singaporean law student in an “unprovoked” racial attack over coronavirus has been handed a youth rehabilitation order.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, punched 24-year-old Jonathan Mok in the face during the group attack on February 24 last year.

Witnesses to the attack standing a few metres away heard the words “disease” and “coronavirus” used, while Mr Mok said the defendant told him: “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country.”

University student Mr Mok, who had been studying in London for two years at the time of the incident, required surgery on his face following the confrontation on Oxford Street.

The teenager admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm but denied a racially aggravated offence, claiming he had not mentioned the virus and was not racist.

However, he was found guilty of racially aggravated grievous bodily harm earlier this month following a trial at Highbury Corner Youth Court in December.

At a hearing at the same court on Wednesday, chair of the bench Mervyn Mandell sentenced the teenager to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order, telling him: “This was an unprovoked attack for no reason other than his appearance.”

The youth was also ordered to wear an electronic tag, face a curfew order between 8pm and 7am for 10 weeks and pay £600 compensation to the victim.

Simon Maughan, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Mok had received a “complicated fracture” to his nose in the attack, requiring surgery and stitches.

A victim statement read to the court by Mr Maughan on behalf of the law student said: “The lack of remorse shown by the accused, by refusing to identify the other individual who initiated the assault as well as the assaulters, shows no sign of regret nor hesitation in committing this crime randomly.

“I’m afraid these individuals, especially those not identified, might be emboldened to commit similar offences in the future.

“I believe they are a threat, particularly to those who look different from them, in the contextual backdrop of the worldwide pandemic.”

Mr Maughan told the court the teenager had no previous convictions, but had two youth cautions for common assault and assaulting a police constable.

The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the attack, was walking in a group of white males on Oxford Street at around 9pm, the court heard.

One of the defendant’s friends made a remark about coronavirus towards Mr Mok, which made him turn around, when the defendant’s friend then said “don’t you look at me” and punched him in the face without warning.

Giving evidence at the trial by video from Singapore, Mr Mok said his nose “exploded” following the first punch, and that the defendant then joined in with the attack, punching and kicking him.

Mr Mok said the teenage defendant told him: “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country.”

The teenager, who handed himself in to police following an appeal, previously denied kicking Mr Mok or hearing any mention of coronavirus in his group of friends.

Gerard Pitt, defending, said the youth has “always maintained that he did not say anything about coronavirus” and that during the trial Mr Mok said he could not be certain that it was the defendant who had mentioned it.

No-one else has been charged in connection with the attack, while another 16-year-old boy also arrested over the incident was previously released with no further action.