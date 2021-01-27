Covid: UK passes more than 100,000 deaths, with east London worst hit

Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew

It's a milestone a year ago many of us never thought possible. Since the pandemic reached the UK, more than 100,000 people here have lost their lives - thousands of families who've had to mourn their loved ones often from afar.

From the start, as each wave of infections started, London and the surrounding area quickly became the epicentre.

As the first wave finished we all breathed a collective sigh of relief, but then it returned with renewed ferocity.

One in eight of those deaths have been Londoners -- with Havering in east London having the highest death rate in the country.