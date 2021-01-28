Covid: Sharp rise in medial staff seeking urgent help with mental health
Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew
A charity has highlighted the severe strain NHS staff are facing as they try to cope with the Covid crisis on the frontline. Duty To Care says it has seen an 88% increase in the number of workers who are calling them for urgent help with their mental health in the last month alone. Since the first Covid wave almost a year ago the therapy sessions they offer to medics have tripled.