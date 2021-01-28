Video from HS2 Rebellion

Environmental activists were today continuing their occupation of a tunnel complex and tree houses 24 hours after bailiffs tried to evict them from a London park.

The anti-HS2 protesters spent the night in Euston Square Gardens surrounded by police officers and eviction squads.

The HS2 Rebellion group claimed the underground activists had been 'forced from the down shaft' and were now further into the 100-foot tunnel.

HS2 took legal possession of the site yesterday and used a high court warrant to launch an operation to clear the protest camp.

Credit: HS2 Rebellion

The tunnel occupiers told ITV News they had enough food and makeshift toilet facilities to survive underground for several days.

One of them recorded a video claiming they had a sleepless night because of the noise from above as the eviction teams attempted to break into the tunnel.

"So, we're into day two of this tunnelling escapade. The hardest thing now is the noise. They're constantly working 24 hours a day and making loads of noise with loud machinery. It just means we've had no sleep," said protestor Larch.

A spokesperson for HS2 said the possession of the site and the operation to remove the activists was continuing 'safely'.

An HS2 Rebellion protester on a zip line between two trees in Euston Square Gardens

The redevelopment of the station for the arrival of HS2 involves felling 11 trees and creating a temporary taxi rank in Euston Square Gardens.