London lags behind rest of England in vaccinating people 80 and over

London lags behind the rest of England in vaccinating the people aged 80 and over against coronavirus.

Latest figures show around four-fifths of people in the over 80s age group in most regions have now received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. However, the exception is London, where the number stands at around two-thirds.

The provisional figures have been published by NHS England and cover the period up to January 24.

Here are the regional percentages in full, from highest to lowest percentage:

NE England/Yorkshire 83.7%

SW England 83.4%

NW England 81.8%

Midlands 80.5%

Eastern England 79.9%

SE England 78.3%

London 65.4%

Figures also reveal at least 10% of the white British population of England are likely to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, compared with around 6% of the Asian population and 4% of the black population.

Using the latest available population ethnicity estimates from the Office for National Statistics – for 2016 – it is possible to produce rough figures for the proportion of ethnic groups likely to have had their first jab.

However, the proportions are likely to be an underestimate, as the NHS England data shows more than half a million first doses have been given to people whose ethnicity was not known or not stated.

Here are the provisional figures for the number and proportion of people aged 80 and over who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in sub-regional areas of the ITV News London region.

The areas are officially known as Sustainability and Transformational Partnerships (STPs).

The list reads, from left to right: name of STP; number of people covered by the STP aged 80 and over who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; this number as a percentage of the latest population estimate for all people aged 80 and over covered by the STP.