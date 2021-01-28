Tap above for video report by Nitya Rajan

Bosses at the Royal London Hospital helped raise spirits and smiles on wards dealing with coronavirus thanks to a police dog called Dexter. The east London hospital currently has more than 300 patients battling Covid and requested a special visit to boost morale.

PD Dexter’s handler, PC Sheather, along with local officers popped into the hospital with treats and a thank you book containing messages from Met staff.

PC Sheather first started the wellbeing scheme within the Met Police last March, just before the pandemic hit.

"Usually Dexter’s diary is filled with wellbeing visits to police officers and staff, across the Met, but when the conversations started on whether we could support our colleagues at the Royal London Hospital, I felt it was extremely important for us to go," said PC Sheather.

"The nurses, Health Care Assistants, cleaners, porters, doctors and many others in their various roles have been working for months and months, non-stop, through both waves of the pandemic putting other’s health before their own.

“If we can visit and give staff some light relief by having some time to meet Dexter then that’s the least we can do," he added.

Dexter spent time with staff as they took their much needed breaks in specially designated wellbeing breakout locations dotted across the hospital, bringing some comfort and distraction to their days.

"Along with the Metropolitan Police we have been able to deliver a bespoke intervention to try and support staff wellbeing and psychological safety," said Marc Robinson, part of the Royal London Hospital Wellbeing Team.

"The dedicated wellbeing police dog along with wellbeing champions from the Met helped provide opportunities for staff to decompress and process traumatic experiences in a COVID safe way outside of our clinical areas," he added.