Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with YolanDa Brown and Ruti Olajugbagbe

The Children’s Commissioner has warned the damage done to some children’s wellbeing by lockdown and school closures could potentially last for some years to come. Ahead of Children’s Mental Health Week pop legend Billy Ocean has teamed up with other musicians to raise money for mental health charity Place2Be with a new recording of ‘Lovely Day’. Also on the track is broadcaster and musician YolanDa Brown and the 2018 winner of The Voice Ruti Olajugbagbe who told Duncan Golestani what it was like to be involved with such a classic song.