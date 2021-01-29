Tap above to watch video report by Carolyn Sim

The Covid pandemic has silenced London's famous music venues and for some, like the Crobar in Soho, it meant closing for good. The legendary bar has been remembered by two fans in a documentary 'Crobar: Music When the Lights Go Out'. The idea came after owner Richard Thomas started fundraising to reopen in a new location. The crowdfunder has already raised more than £40,000. Carolyn Sim went to find out why this iconic venue meant so much to so many Londoners.