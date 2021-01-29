Dog loses eye after being dragged by van along road in south London

A dog was left seriously injured after being dragged by a van 50 metres along a road in south London.

Angel, a nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was being walked by her owner along Croxted Road in Lambeth on New Year's Eve. Both were wearing hi-viz jackets.

The dog was left with a serious head injury and needed surgery to remove one of her eyes.

The van driver failed to stop and drove off towards Norwood Road. Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8129/31DEC20. To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.