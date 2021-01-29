The RideLondon festival of cycling will not take place for a second straight year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event, including the RideLondon Classique which is part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, was due to take place on May 30.

A statement from organisers said: “It has been confirmed today that the RideLondon festival of cycling, scheduled for the end of May 2021, will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision has been taken by London authorities after engagement with partners involved in the planning of the event.”

Friday’s announcement comes 24 hours after the Tour Series, the UK’s primary domestic series, was moved from its usual slot in May to new dates in August in the hope of an improved situation.

RideLondon organisers had also sought new dates before conceding cancellation was the best way forward.

The statement added: “Organisers of the event were looking at many different scenarios but with the extensive road closures required to put on the world’s greatest cycling festival and the number of participants and spectators, a decision has been made to focus on delivering a virtual event for 2021 and to concentrate on bringing the event back in 2022.”