Tributes paid to rapper and bakery owner who died from Covid-19

Tributes have been pouring in for the CEO of Uncle John's Bakery who has died after contracting Covid-19.

Samuel Mensah, who was 35, took over running the popular Ghanian bakery 6 years ago following a successful career in music. Under his management the bakery built upon its reputation as a Tottenham institution and flag bearer for Ghanian food in north London. During the pandemic the bakery delivered more than 1,000 free loaves of bread to NHS workers.

Samuel Mensah took over running the popular Ghanian bakery 6 years ago Credit: ITN

As a younger man Mr Mensah had been a successful rapper performing under the stage name Xploder. He appeared on grime tracks like 'Mission Riddim' with D Dark, Scrufizzer, Lady Lykez, Roachee, Maxsta and Zeph Ellis.

Mr Mensah was also co founder of the podcast and social enterprise Dope Black Dads. His fellow podcaster and long time friend Marvyn Harrison said;

"Its a huge loss. For us he was someone that was incredibly kind. We met in music where he created music and I worked in marketing. He was always someone that was very, very warm and kind and that always used to take over anything in his presence. He was a very calm person. His music career was about 10 years long and had some really good moments in music."

"He continued that work in business also, so when he joined 'Dope Black Dads' we used to talk about his daughter and how proud of her he was, and how smart she was. His business acumen was always there, but seeing it being applied to this business, his bakery, was an incredible thing to watch. He was just getting his light right now, and its heavily unfortunate that this is the timing of us losing him, but he was just one of those people that you just felt better about, knowing that they were around, walking, being. It really sad that he's not with us right now."

Whilst Mr Mensah died in Ghana, Covid-19 has had a disproportionately devastating impact on the black community in London. Mr Harrison says he hopes no other friends and family have to go through the pain of loss.

"For us there has been so much misinformation for what's been possible for our community. At this point I'm just trying to get people to be very aware that it (the virus) impacts us more, than not. Not just from a biological sense, but from where we are in society, especially in the UK. It's important for us to be very cautious about our movements, following social distancing and really finding out more information about the vaccine... There's a lot of misinformation about the vaccine and I think that is going to cause problems for us down the line if people choose not to do it. "

Friend and director Femi Oyeniran said, 'RIP to Samuel Mensah aka Xploder. Condolences to the family, especially D Dark in this difficult. Known these brothers from secondary school. It was beautiful to see the greatness that he achieved in the business world with Uncle John's Bakery. Love and light'.