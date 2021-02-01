Epping Forest house party broken up as police enforce coronavirus laws

Fines have been issued to people at a house party as police enforce new coronavirus regulations.

Essex Police said 18 “reckless revellers” were fined almost £15,000 after officers interrupted a house party on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers attended a house in Bury Road, Sewardstonebury, at about 5pm on Saturday after reports of a party and when they arrived were initially refused entry by people inside who claimed to be making a music video.

Eighteen people inside the property, 17 from London and one from Essex, were fined £800 each following the introduction of higher penalties, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “These selfish individuals not only have no regard for their own safety, but they clearly didn’t give a second thought for the safety of the local community, the police officers who had to attend to deal with their reckless behaviour or the NHS who are under unbelievable pressure.”

Illegal house party in Sewardstonebury, Epping Forest Credit: Essex Police

The force said an investigation is under way to establish whether two previous unlawful gatherings at the vacant, rented property were organised by the same person.

In London, 72 people were reported for the consideration of fixed penalty notices of £800 when officers were called to a party on a moored boat in North Acton, Ealing, shortly after 11pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

A force spokesman said the organiser of the event, which appeared to have been arranged on social media, was identified and reported for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

The latest coronavirus regulations in England, which came into force at 5pm on Friday, include fines of £800 for people caught at house parties with groups of more than 15 people and will double after each offence, up to a maximum of £6,400 for repeat offenders.