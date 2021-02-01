London Covid-19 case rate at lowest level since mid December

London's Covid-19 case rate has fallen to its lowest level since mid December, according to latest figures.

The seven-day rate of new cases stands at 354.7 per 100,000 people – down from 560.3 one week earlier.

The capital still has the highest rate for any region of England, but it is now at its lowest level since December 12.

All London boroughs are recording a drop in rates. The largest week-on-week falls are for:

Hounslow (down from 787.4 to 475.8)

Barking & Dagenham (739.8 to 453.3)

Greenwich (628.6 to 343.1).

The borough of Brent currently has the fifth highest rate in England: 508.2, down from 751.4.

Elsewhere the regional rate for south-east England is currently at its lowest since December 13.

There were 272.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 27, down from 412.1 a week earlier.

Rates have fallen right across the region, with the biggest drops in:

Rushmoor (down from 745.3 to 416.5)

Eastbourne (727.7 to 400.0)

Slough (869.3 to 589.8)

Slough has the second highest rate in the whole of England.