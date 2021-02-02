Tap above to watch Charlene White's interview with Celeste

Since winning the Brit Awards' Rising Star prize and the BBC's Sound of 2020, Celeste has continued to make a lasting impact on the music scene, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Londoner has been involved in numerous projects, such as Disney's hit film 'Soul' and her voice featured in John Lewis and Waitrose's annual Christmas advert last year. Celeste described her Brit Awards experience as 'surreal' but has said that she is a different person today. Since the pandemic, she has used her time at home to focus on her work and 'labour' over song lyrics. As a British mixed-race artist, she believes that she is one of a few people of colour who is known for the genre and sound in the mainstream music industry.