Coronavirus testers will be knocking on thousands of doors in postcodes in London, Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire in efforts to trace and curb the spread of the South African variant of Covid-19.

Door-to-door surge testing will begin in eight postcode areas in England including three in the capital.

Health officials hope to urgently test 80,000 people in areas where cases have been detected.

Here is what we know about the testing so far.

Why has it been introduced?

Eleven cases of the variant have been identified over the last five or six days in people who have no links to travel – suggesting it may be spreading in communities.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “we need to come down on it hard” as a policy of door-to-door testing and enhanced contact tracing was launched.

The UK has now identified a total of 105 cases of the South Africa variant.

Where will the testing happen?

The surge testing will commence in eight postcode areas including three in London: Hanwell (W7); Tottenham (N17) and Mitcham (CR4).

Hertfordshire (EN10); Maidstone, Kent, (ME15) and Woking, Surrey (GU21) will also be part of the surge programme.

The surge testing will commence in eight postcode areas including three in London: Hanwell (W7), Tottenham (N17) and Mitcham (CR4). Credit: PA

How will it be carried out?

Each local authority has developed its own strategy for managing the surge testing, including opening new testing sites, sending out more home test kits and providing door-to-door testing.

Mobile testing units and additional home testing kits are being sent into the designated areas.

The government is encouraging everyone over 16 living in the eight zones to take a test this week.

What will happen to positive tests?

Experts from Public Health England (PHE) have previously been sequencing around 5% to 10% of all positive cases looking for variants.

However, positive tests in the eight areas in the programme will all be sequenced to identify any further spread of the South Africa variant.

Where do I get tested if I live in an affected area?

The government has said people with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, through the government website.

People without symptoms are directed to their local authority for information.

In Hertfordshire, residents of the EN10 area of Broxbourne can either book a test at one of two sites or collect a home testing kit for all members of the household.

The director of public health for Hertfordshire, Professor Jim McManus, said they would be starting door-to-door testing this week.

Mobile testing units and additional home testing kits are being sent into the designated areas. Credit: PA

In Kent, door-to-door testing in the ME15 area will begin on Tuesday and residents will be visited by staff including from Kent Police, Maidstone Borough Council and Kent Fire and Rescue.

Around 150 volunteers are due to start the door-to-door delivery of coronavirus testing kits in Woking. Local officials hoping the operation will take four or five days.

Plans involve delivering PCR tests, which are not compulsory, for some 9,500 residents living in an area within the GU21 postcode.

Volunteers will drop off testing kits and return later in the day to collect them before the tests are sent off to a lab to be examined for the South African strain.

Homes will be revisited on another occasion if people are not in.

A spokeswoman for Surrey County Council said the tests are to be completed by members of households over the age of 18.

Teams in Haringey will go door-to-door offering home testing kits and a mobile testing unit for people who do not have symptoms will also be set up.

Residents in Hanwell, will be able to use a variant walkthrough testing centre and the council will also begin a door-to-door delivery of home test kits to all households.

In Mitcham, thousands of extra tests will be available, with some delivered door-to-door in the affected area.

Additional mobile testing units will also be supplied, which people without symptoms are asked to use.