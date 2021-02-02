Anti-HS2 protesters say efforts to evict them from tunnels under a small central London park are “dangerous”.

Environmental campaigners have dug a network of tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens, next to Euston station, in a bid to protect the green space which they claim will be built over with a temporary taxi rank before being sold to developers as part of plans for the high-speed railway.

A spokesman for HS2 Rebellion, an alliance of groups and individuals campaigning against HS2, said bailiffs were “digging constantly” as part of attempts to remove activists from the fenced-off site.

HS2 Ltd said it has “legal possession” of the land and urged protesters to leave “for their own safety” before they are removed by High Court enforcement officers.

But John Cooper QC, representing the protesters, tweeted on Monday afternoon:

In an order issued on Monday evening, High Court judge Mr Justice Robin Knowles refused an application brought by Larch Maxey, one of the activists in the tunnels, for an injunction requiring HS2 and others to cease operations.

The order says Dr Maxey should “until further order… cease any further tunnelling activity and is not to cause any other person to engage in tunnelling”.

He should also inform HS2, the Health and Safety Executive, London Fire Brigade, or the police, how many people are in the tunnels, details of any children, give details of the “layout, size and engineering” used for the tunnels and co-operate with the agencies involved “to leave the tunnel safely and allow others to do the same”.

Anti-HS2 protestor at the encampment in Euston

The order says where there is a safe method of doing so, Dr Maxey should have “reasonable access” to his lawyers, and that in taking decisions, HS2 should “(continue to) consider carefully”, with the HSE and the fire brigade, the opinions of Dr Maxey’s expert witness.

The judge’s order notes the situation Dr Maxey is in “is very dangerous”.