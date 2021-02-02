London records highest number of Covid deaths since April

London saw the highest number in registered Covid-19 deaths in the week to January 22, according to the latest figures.

The capital recorded 1,400 coronavirus deaths in the third week of 2021 – the highest since the week to April 24 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A total of 8,422 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 22 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, the second highest weekly number since the pandemic began.

The figure is up from 7,245 deaths in the week to January 15.

NHS England data shows there were 910 deaths in London hospitals of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 and an additional 77 where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate announced in the week ending 31 January 2021.

This compares with 1,115 and 78 for the previous week.

There have now been 12,831 deaths reported in London hospitals in patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of deaths in London hospitals where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate stands at 729.

These figures do not include deaths that occurred outside of hospitals.

Nearly half (45.1%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to January 22 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – the highest proportion recorded during the pandemic.

London's Covid-19 case rate fell last week to its lowest level since mid December, according to latest figures.

The seven-day rate of new cases stands at 354.7 per 100,000 people – down from 560.3 one week earlier.

The capital still has the highest rate for any region of England, but it is now at its lowest level since December 12.