People living in South African Covid variant test areas - including parts of London and the Home Counties - have been urged to eat what they have in the house rather than shopping for fresh food supplies, the health secretary has said.

A door-to-door testing blitz was launched in three areas in London, as well as postcodes in Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey after cases of the variant not linked to international travel were identified.

While shopping for essential goods is one of the reasons people are allowed to leave the house during lockdown, ministers and officials called on the public in these affected areas to take extra steps to minimise contact.

People living in the postcodes in England where door-to-door testing is taking place to prevent the spread of the South African variant should consider not going to the shops if they have food in the house, Matt Hancock suggested.

The senior Government minister told BBC Breakfast: “We’re in a national lockdown so there is not a stronger law we can bring in place that says ‘Really stay at home’ but the critical point is that everybody should be staying at home unless they have to.

“If you are in one of those postcodes, it is absolutely imperative that you minimise all social contact outside of your house.

“So this means, for instance, whereas the Government guidance to most of us is ‘Do go to the shops if you need to’, in those areas, in the immediate term, we are saying ‘If you have food in the house, please use that’.

“It is about a more stringent interpretation of the existing rules, trying to make sure that in those areas we do everything we possibly can to end all transmissions so we can get this new variant right under control.

“There are only a handful of cases, so we have the opportunity to really stamp on it now.”

Mobile testing units have been deployed and home testing kits are being distributed in Hanwell, Tottenham, Mitcham, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire; Woking and Maidstone.

Asked whether people in those areas should eat tinned food instead of going shopping, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are asking everybody across the country to stay at home except for a small number of exemptions, one of which is to go shopping for food and essential items.

“I would repeat what the Health Secretary said yesterday, that those in the postcodes that we set out should be extremely cautious and should do everything they can to minimise contact.”