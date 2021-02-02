Two women have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Paul Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at a property in Rayleigh in Essex early on January 1.

He died at the scene in Worcester Drive, having been stabbed in the chest.

Hannah Sindrey, 23, and 25-year-old Kelly Blackwell appeared before Basildon Crown Court by via video-link on Tuesday charged with his murder.

Neither of them was asked to enter a plea.

Sindrey, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh and Blackwell, of Southernhay, Basildon, were both remanded in custody.