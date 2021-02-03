Charity asks for volunteers to preserve thousands of children's stories

A charity is asking for volunteers to help transcribe its vast archive of letters and records.

Thomas Coram established the Foundling Hospital in 1739, as the UK’s first home for children whose mothers were unable to care for them.

After closing in 1954 it became the charity Coram supporting young people and children. The Coram charity's archive contains thousands of handwritten records, going back to the 1700s, which tell the stories of the children who were cared for at the Foundling Hospital.

It is now asking for volunteers to help to turn this vast archive collection into documents that can be easily accessed and read online for the first time.

Ruth as a young woman. Credit: Coram

Many of the letters are from mothers asking the Foundling Hospital orphanage to take their children.

One reads: "Your petitioner is a poor servant who lately had the misfortune of a female child, by the father abandoned - has no means of supporting it - craves the favour of admittance.

"Your poor petitioner, being left in distress with a young infant only two months old, cannot find support for herself and nourishment for her babe."Her prayer is that you'd be humanely pleased to receive her child - saving it from impending misery and destruction."

Ruth Miller arrived at the Foundling as a five-year-old in 1937.She still remembers the day she was dropped off.Ruth says the archives have taught her about her own background. For decades she had no idea her birth mum was trying to contact her until seeing her letters herself.

If you would like to get involved visit www.zooniverse.org