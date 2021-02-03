Man charged with 1983 cold case Edgware murder

A homeless man has been charged with a 1983 cold case murder in Edgware.

Anthony Kemp, 58, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, 3 February.

Christopher Ainscough, 50, was found dead at his home in Windmill Court in Shoot-Up Hill, NW2 in December 1983.

Police believe he had been attacked sometime between the 2 and 5 December.

Dublin-born Christopher had suffered significant head injuries.

Detectives are appealing for any of Christopher's relatives, or anyone who knew them, to make contact.

Anyone that can assist is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4205.