Wembley arch lit up in tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore

Wembley Stadium was lit up in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who died on Tuesday with coronavirus aged 100.

The Army veteran raised almost £33million for the NHS during the pandemic by walking 100 laps of his Marston Moretaine garden during 2020’s first lockdown.

His fund-raising efforts made him a beacon of hope and resilience around the world.

England manager Gareth Southgate and the Football Association moved to pay their respects to Sir Tom, with the Wembley arch lit up red and white and a message displayed at the stadium.

The Wembley Park Twitter account wrote: "Tonight, @wembleystadium paid tribute to a true hero, a beacon of hope at a very difficult, painful time for the country. Rest in peace, Captain Sir Tom Moore: you inspired us all and lifted our spirits, in the UK and across the world. #CaptainSirTomMoore."

“Captain Sir Tom Moore demonstrated the very best of England during an extremely difficult time for the nation," Mr Southgate said.

He continued: “It is no exaggeration to say he helped bring the country together in a way that few ever could, and he leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten

“I was especially struck by his dedication to going above and beyond with his personal challenge, his relentless positivity and his good humour.”

“He will be missed, but we will remember him.”

England captains past and present also paid their respects.

Captain Sir Tom Moore with birthday cakes as he celebrates his 100th birthday Credit: Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography

Current England skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane said: “Very sad to hear this news as he was an inspirational man who did so much for others. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

For Spurs star Gary Lineker tweeted: “How terribly sad: Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away.

“What an extraordinary life, with the most wonderful finale over the last year. A National treasure and a hero. RIP.”

Britain’s seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton paid his own tribute to Cpt Sir Tom on social media.

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore,” Hamilton tweeted.

“He was an inspiration to the entire country, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to be able to tell him how in awe of him I was.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family today, as well as everyone who has lost a loved one to coronavirus.

“Captain Sir Tom Moore was a true hero and we will never forget the incredible man who brought out the best of us at such a difficult time. RIP Captain Sir Tom.”