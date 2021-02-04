Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Dr Alex George

For Dr Alex George, life after Love Island has been very different to most contestants. After appearing on the show in 2018 he returned to his day job as an A&E doctor in Lewisham Hospital and has worked on the front line through the pandemic. In the middle of that, he lost his younger brother who took his own life last July, aged 19, just before he was about to begin his medical training too. Since then, Alex been campaigning for better mental health provision - and off the back campaigning he was appointed as Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the Prime Minister, as he explained to Lucrezia Millarini.