Video report by Martin Stew

Throughout the pandemic expectant mothers have needed to go through a lot of the process alone.

From scans to labour, many partners have been excluded due to the pandemic.

“I was really worried that we weren’t going to be able to be together and he wasn’t going to be able to come in with me, and that made me incredibly nervous,” says new mum Gemma Armstrong.

“Everything has been pretty much that I do it by myself which is kind of weird when you’re a family and you want to be altogether.”

Gemma had partner Anthony by her side throughout giving birth to son Dion, but this has not necessarily been the norm during the pandemic.

Whittington Hospital, thanks to its large rooms, has permitted partners to attend the entirety of labour.

Mothers attending maternity wards are tested for Covid-19 but partners are not, meaning there is an increase risk to hospital staff.

Hospitals need to consider the risk to the mental well-being of mothers who, due to restrictions, are unlikely to see other family families in the immediate aftermath of giving birth, meaning having their partner around is key.

One in five new mums experience some form of mental problems, but spotting the signs is not always simple.

"People are unable to bring in sisters, and family can't come to see the baby after," says midwife Deborah Virchis.

"I think without that normal contact that would normally come after the birth with their family, it's really important that their partner is around them and shared that experience with them."