London has lowest rate of Covid vaccinations for the over-80s in England

Despite having the highest rate of infection, London lags behind the rest of England in vaccinating people aged 80 and over.

In the week up to January 31, 74.9% of Londoners in this age bracket received their first dose of the jab.

Here are the regional percentages in full:

South-west England 92.8%North-east England/Yorkshire 90.5%North-west England 88.9%South-east England 88.8%Midlands 88.7%Eastern England 88.1%London 74.9%

Government data up to February 3 shows of the 10,992,444 jabs given in the UK so far, 10,490,487 were first doses – a rise of 469,016 on the previous day’s figures.

Some 501,957 were second doses, an increase of 2,995 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 430,532.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 409,956 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government’s target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

London had the highest coronavirus rates in the seven days from January 21, although week-on-week numbers have fallen in all regions of England.Some 355 per 100,000 people in the capital tested positive for coronavirus between January 21 and January 27, Public Health England said.

Cases fell across all individual regions in England, while the number of positive tests across the entire country was 294 per 100,000 people

London is, however, the region with the highest proportion of people aged 70 to 74 to have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to additional figures from NHS England.

An estimated 61.1% of people in the capital in that age group had received their first jab by January 31, compared with 24.6% in south-west England and 25.6% in south-east England.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK remained on track to complete the vaccination of the top four priority groups by February 15, with one in five of all adults now having received the jab.

“We are on track to deliver the commitment we have made of offering the jab to all of the top four priority groups by February 15,” he told reporters.

“I’m just so proud of the team who are delivering this, it’s going really, really well.

“You saw yesterday 10 million jabs done. Today we passed the threshold of one in five of the population who have been jabbed already.”