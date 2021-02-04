Police appeal after man punched to the ground in Clapham

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video from Met Police

Police are appealing for help after a man was punched to the ground outside a shop in Clapham.

The victim was attacked on Clapham High street in October last year, and was eventually found by a passer-by who called for help.

Officers have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking for.

Detective Constable Olivia Broughton, from Central South Command Unit, said: “Violent behaviour such as this will not be tolerated.

“We will do everything in our power to stop aggressive behaviour on the streets of London and would like your help to identify the man responsible for this attack.”

The footage shows the moment the victim was pushed and then punched to the ground at around 10:15pm on Tuesday 20th October. He was taken to hospital with severe head injuries.

Anyone who can help the police can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD reference 8384/20OCT20. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.