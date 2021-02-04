Skipping challenge launched to help children's mental health
Watch Antoine Allen's video report
As part of Children's Mental Health Week families have been encouraged to pick up a skipping to help lift their mood.
With the amount of time people can spend outside during lockdown limited, not to mention some lacking the space to exercise, skipping is a good way to keep physically and mentally healthy.
Charity Supporting Humanity started the Mental Health Skipping Challenge.
"It's a fun thing to do, and it's an excuse to get out the house during Covid," says Zaavier Khan.