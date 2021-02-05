Group of 25 people facing £800 fines after going to London party

A group of 25 people could be facing fines of £800 after they breached lockdown rules by going to a party in south London.

Officers were called to reports of “loud music” and “a large number of people” at an address in a residential block on Rinaldo Road, Balham, at 4.41pm on Friday.

The force said those found “having a party” were dispersed, with all 25 reported for the consideration of a £800 fixed penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Inspector Sarah Burrell, of the South West basic command unit, said: “My officers should not have to be putting themselves in harm’s way by attending flagrant breaches such as this, but anyone who organises or attends such an event can be assured that we will turn up and we will issue fines.

“This was a blatant breach of the coronavirus rules that are in place to save lives and protect the huge pressure on the NHS.

“We are still in the middle of a global pandemic and the risks are simply not worth it.”

Under the ongoing lockdown in England, people must not leave home except where there is a reasonable excuse, such as shopping for essentials or going to work if it cannot be done from home.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced last month that fines of £800 will be handed to people caught at house parties of more than 15 people, doubling after each offence up to a maximum of £6,400 for repeat offenders.