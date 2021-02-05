How to spot the signs of a stroke

By Lisa Harris,

Consultant Speech, Language and Cognitive Therapist

A stroke can happen to anyone at any age.

Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK. It can happen to anyone at any age. Experiencing a stroke is a dramatic, life threatening event however old the person may be. Whether you suffer mild effects, or ongoing, life changing difficulties, many report a pre and post stroke version of their lives.

It is a common assumption that a stroke is more likely to occur in the older population, indeed the majority are reported to be over the age of 60. However evidence has shown that:

- Around one in four strokes happen to people of working age.

- 10-15% of strokes occur in people between 18-50 years of age (Stroke Journal. Feb 2020) and in fact the incidence of stroke in young adults is thought to be rising (Kissela BM, Khoury JC, Alwell K, et al.).

Recognising a stroke is happening

It is extremely important that a person experiencing a potential stroke receives urgent medical attention and treatment as soon as possible in order to reduce the damage it could do to the brain. The quicker they can be treated the less impact it is likely to have on the brain, and the functions we rely on it for. It is therefore vitally important that we and those around us can spot the warning signs. Using the FAST test is the best way to do this.

Signs of stroke - FAST

Face: Can the person smile? Has their face fallen on one side?

Arms: Can the person raise both arms and keep them there?

Speech problems: Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say? Is their speech slurred?

Time: If you see any of these three signs, it's time to call 99

In addition to these a patient may experience a sudden:

- Weakness on one side of the body that effects their legs, arms, hands or feet effecting their ability to walk, or balance.

- Difficulty finding their words or making themselves understood.

- Difficulty understanding language.

- Visual disturbance or loss in one or both eyes.

- Dizziness.

- Drousiness.

- Confusion.

- Memory Loss.

- Difficulty swallowing.

- A sudden severe headache.

Symptoms can occur in isolation, or in combination.

When a stroke may be occurring in a younger person, is it on our radar in the same way? Could those signs be ignored or mistaken for something else? They may be unexpected where people consider themselves or others to be young and healthy and the risk being ignored. There is no way of knowing if the symptoms will pass when they first occur, it’s important to recognise them as a medical emergency. But If you suspect a stroke always call 999 and seek treatment FAST.

Do not ignore the signs. Act FAST.

Recognise a transient ischaemic attack (TIA)

The FAST test can be used to recognise the signs of a TIA as well. A TIA (transient ischaemic attack), also known as a mini-stroke, is the same as a stroke, except that the symptoms last for a short amount of time. If you, or someone else, show any of the signs of a TIA you must call 999. Don't wait to see if the symptoms pass or get better.

Risk factors that can cause a stroke

The increased incidence of stroke seen in young adults has been found to be associated with an increase in the more traditional known stroke factors in the younger population including:

- High Cholesterol

- High blood pressure

- Diabetes

- Obesity

- Smoking

- Excessive alcohol intake

- Genetic history

- Heart disease

- Recreational drug use.

- Trauma that can cause a blood clot or haemorrhage.

- A sedentary lifestyle.

Many of these can be addressed and individual risk of a stroke reduced by adopting a healthier, active lifestyle where possible.

Conditions that can result from stroke include:

- Communication problems

- Difficulty finding words, understanding, writing, and reading resulting from Aphasia.

- Slurred speech, which can be mild to unintelligible is caused by Dysarthria.

- Difficulty initiating and executing voluntary movement patterns to produce speech is known as verbal dyspraxia.

- Physical difficulties due to weakness or paralysis of one side of the body. Resulting in difficulty walking, standing, functional use of the arm on the weak side

-Sensory impairment

- Visual disturbance or loss, visual field problems.

- Swallowing problems.

What can you do to support someone who has had a stroke?

Dr Marc Mandell, Consultant Psychiatrist suffered a stroke at the age of 45. He provides us with insight into his personal experience of having a stoke and what he found helpful in the early recovery period.

- A supportive network of friends and family is very helpful.

- Be there for them even if it is hard to communicate. They may feel frustrated by their communication problems, and feel isolated. Just be there and give them time.

- Be patient with them. Everything can feel like hard work.

- They may feel guilty that you are having to do things for them that they would usually do for themselves. The loss of independence is hard. Help them to find ways to do things for themselves where possible.

- They are the same person inside, recognise that.

What can you do to support someone with a communication problem after a stroke?

- Give them plenty of time to search for words and respond to you.

- Listen carefully,

- Reduce distractions and noise.

- Keep eye contact.

- Check they are understanding you.

- If they are having difficulty understanding, reduce your rate of speech; repeat or use different words.

- Use total communication, for example drawing, pictures, gestures and written words where possible.

- Keeping conversations to a 1:1 setting helps many.

- Be calm, positive and supportive.

For more information about stroke and the support services for survivors and carers visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the Stroke Helpline on 0303 3033 100.